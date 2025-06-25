Left Menu

ECINET Revolutionizes Post-Election Reporting

The Election Commission's new digital platform, ECINET, has significantly expedited the release of index cards for assembly bypolls, providing stakeholders with timely voting trends and data. Previously, this manual process took weeks, but now automated features deliver comprehensive election statistics within 72 hours.

New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 15:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission, on Wednesday, announced the impressive speed of its digital platform, ECINET, used for recent assembly bypolls. Within 72 hours, the Commission released index cards showcasing election statistics, a remarkable improvement from manual methods.

Index cards offer vital post-election data for stakeholders by outlining trends and voter turnout information. This technology-driven approach began during the June 19 by-elections in states like Kerala, Gujarat, and West Bengal, with results published on June 23.

With automation simplifying data entry through ECINET, index card preparation now relies on a swift system instead of former days-long manual processes. These reports cover diverse data aspects, including gender voting patterns and political party performances.



