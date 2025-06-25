NATO's Massive Defence Spending Boost: A Future Security Pledge
NATO leaders agreed on a major increase in defence spending, committing 5% of GDP annually by 2035, under pressure from US President Donald Trump. Despite reservations from some members, the pledge will be reviewed in 2029 to reassess security threats, particularly emphasizing commitment to collective security.
NATO leaders have announced a significant increase in defence spending following pressure from US President Donald Trump. The decision was confirmed at Wednesday's summit, highlighting a collective commitment to bolster security measures across member nations.
The agreement mandates that 5% of GDP will be allocated annually to core defence requirements by 2035. While Spain and other countries have expressed concerns about meeting this target, the arrangement includes a review in 2029 to monitor progress and reevaluate the security landscape, particularly in light of potential threats from Russia.
Additionally, the leaders reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to NATO's collective security policy, emphasizing that "an attack on one is an attack on all." This comes amid Trump's previous public skepticism regarding the United States' obligation to defend its allies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- defence
- spending
- Trump
- GDP
- commitment
- security
- collective
- Spain
- Russia
ALSO READ
Comprehensive Security Measures for Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025
Japanese Stealth Frigate's Australian Mission: Strengthening Security Ties
South Korea and China Forge New Economic and Security Alliance
Hong Kong Tightens Security on 'Yellow Economic Circle' Eateries
BJP govt should go since it has failed to provide security to people of this country: Mamata Banerjee in Bengal assembly.