NATO's Massive Defence Spending Boost: A Future Security Pledge

NATO leaders have announced a significant increase in defence spending following pressure from US President Donald Trump. The decision was confirmed at Wednesday's summit, highlighting a collective commitment to bolster security measures across member nations.

The agreement mandates that 5% of GDP will be allocated annually to core defence requirements by 2035. While Spain and other countries have expressed concerns about meeting this target, the arrangement includes a review in 2029 to monitor progress and reevaluate the security landscape, particularly in light of potential threats from Russia.

Additionally, the leaders reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to NATO's collective security policy, emphasizing that "an attack on one is an attack on all." This comes amid Trump's previous public skepticism regarding the United States' obligation to defend its allies.

