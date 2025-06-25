Kerala's Ambitious River Basin Management Initiative

The Kerala government has greenlit a landmark River Basin Conservation and Management Framework, aimed at revolutionizing water resource efficiency across the state. The state cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, ratified the decision in a recent meeting, according to a statement released by the Chief Minister's Office.

This innovative framework seeks to fortify the planning, monitoring, and coordination of water activities throughout multiple tiers of government. It also targets the improved utilization of water resources and stricter monitoring measures. An apex committee, aligned under the Chief Minister's leadership, will supervise the policy's execution, drawing in ministers from departments such as Water Resources, Revenue, and Law and Industries.

Further layers of governance include the Vice Chairman of the State Planning Board and the Chief Secretary, who will participate in the committee, with the Additional Chief Secretary of Water Resources acting as the convenor. Separate steering and technical committees will be led by the Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary, respectively, while district Collectors will spearhead local-level river basin initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)