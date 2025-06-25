Left Menu

FCRA Licenses: Extended Deadline for NGOs

The Ministry of Home Affairs has extended the FCRA registration validity for NGOs whose licenses are expiring soon. This extension applies until September 30 or until their renewal applications are processed. NGOs must ensure compliance, as failure or refusal to renew will halt their foreign funding eligibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:14 IST
FCRA Licenses: Extended Deadline for NGOs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced an extension to the validity of registration certificates for NGOs registered under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), whose licenses are due to expire on June 30. This move aims to provide a buffer period for those awaiting the processing of their renewal applications.

The extension will be in place until September 30, or the date of application processing, whichever comes first. The announcement further clarifies that NGOs with licenses expiring from July to September, who have duly submitted renewal applications, will also benefit from this extension.

Officials urged NGOs to note that any renewal refusals will render registration invalid immediately, compromising their ability to receive foreign contributions. Non-compliance with FCRA norms could result in penalties for foreign contribution receipt violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025