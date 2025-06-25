FCRA Licenses: Extended Deadline for NGOs

The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced an extension to the validity of registration certificates for NGOs registered under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), whose licenses are due to expire on June 30. This move aims to provide a buffer period for those awaiting the processing of their renewal applications.

The extension will be in place until September 30, or the date of application processing, whichever comes first. The announcement further clarifies that NGOs with licenses expiring from July to September, who have duly submitted renewal applications, will also benefit from this extension.

Officials urged NGOs to note that any renewal refusals will render registration invalid immediately, compromising their ability to receive foreign contributions. Non-compliance with FCRA norms could result in penalties for foreign contribution receipt violations.

