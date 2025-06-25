MoRD, MSDE Join Hands to Empower 3 Crore Lakhpati Didis Under Viksit Bharat@2047

In a transformative move aimed at fast-tracking the Lakhpati Didi Mission and realizing the larger vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, two major arms of the Indian government—the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) and the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE)—have formalized a strategic partnership. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) and MSDE at Krishi Bhawan, marking a historic convergence of skilling, entrepreneurship, and livelihood development for rural women.

The MoU aims to empower Self-Help Group (SHG) women through structured, market-relevant skill development, enterprise creation, and sustainable income generation pathways. It will remain in effect for three years, with a Joint Review Committee set to meet quarterly to assess outcomes and drive impact.

Ministers Affirm Commitment to Empowering Rural Women

The signing ceremony was graced by the presence of top leadership:

Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister for Rural Development

Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Rural Development

Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), MSDE

Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, MoRD

Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, MSDE

Lauding the partnership, Shri Chouhan described the MoU as a "significant leap forward in empowering rural women" and a foundational step in realizing the Prime Minister’s vision of creating 3 crore Lakhpati Didis—rural women earning at least ₹1 lakh annually through entrepreneurship or livelihood activities.

“Rural women are leading India’s economic transformation,” Chouhan said. “Under DAY-NRLM, more than 10 crore women across 91 lakh SHGs have built an unmatched social capital. This collaboration will amplify their journey from subsistence to success.”

He further added that plans were also underway to create “Millionaire Didis” as the next aspirational milestone.

Convergence of Skilling and Livelihoods for Inclusive Growth

Minister Jayant Chaudhary emphasized the need for alignment between rural aspirations and the skilling ecosystem. He described the MoU as a blueprint for institutional synergy—bringing together the community-level mobilization strength of MoRD and the technical, infrastructure, and certification support of MSDE.

“Together, we’re ensuring that every woman, regardless of geography, has the tools to grow, earn, and lead. This convergence is key to achieving inclusive development under Viksit Bharat@2047,” he stated.

Dr. Pemmasani, MoS for Rural Development, echoed the sentiment, stating that such collaborative action is vital to ensure that no woman is left behind in the development journey.

Key Features of the MoU: Tailored Skilling for Real Impact

The partnership lays down a well-structured framework for driving impactful change at the grassroots level:

1. Customized Skilling Programs for SHG Women

Training modules tailored to emerging economic sectors, such as: Digital literacy Financial literacy and compliance Agro-processing and eco-friendly enterprises E-commerce and market linkages



2. Skilling Infrastructure and Institutional Support

Utilization of premier institutions like: Jan Shikshan Sansthans (JSS) Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs) National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD) National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs)



3. Skill Recognition and Certification

SHG members to be formally certified via the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH), enhancing employment and entrepreneurship prospects.

4. Integration with Local Governance

SHG skilling activities to be incorporated into District Skill Development Plans (DSDPs).

District Skill Committees (DSCs) to monitor and facilitate convergence.

5. Joint Outreach and Mentorship Initiatives

Regular livelihood fairs, awareness drives, mentorship programs, and success story amplification to boost community engagement and uptake.

Launch of Revamped Digital Portals for Rural Development

In a parallel move to enhance transparency and accessibility, the ministers also launched:

The new website of the Ministry of Rural Development

The revamped Department of Rural Development portal

Both websites were developed under the Digital Brand Identity Manual (DBIM) and are designed to offer unified, user-friendly access to schemes, services, success stories, and information pertaining to rural development.

From Lakhpati to Millionaire Didis: Building an Empowered Rural Bharat

The partnership between MoRD and MSDE reflects a bold and ambitious vision—not just of poverty alleviation, but of wealth creation, empowerment, and leadership by rural women. Through skilling, enterprise support, and systemic convergence, the initiative aims to:

Strengthen women-led rural enterprises

Promote financial inclusion

Drive local job creation

Facilitate intergenerational empowerment

It is not just a mission—it is a movement to transform India's rural economy, putting women at the forefront of progress.