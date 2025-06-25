Left Menu

Justice Denied: In Pursuit of Accountability in Kaliganj Tragedy

Forensic experts investigated the tragic bomb blast in West Bengal's Nadia district, claiming the life of 13-year-old Tamanna Khatun. Her mother, Sabina Yasmin, rejected monetary offers from a ruling party MLA, demanding justice. Police efforts continue to apprehend those responsible, as political figures comment on the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-06-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 21:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Forensic experts collected crucial evidence from Kaliganj, West Bengal, following a bomb explosion that killed a minor during a political procession after bypoll results.

Thirteen-year-old victim Tamanna Khatun's mother, Sabina Yasmin, condemned the ruling Trinamool Congress MLA for offering her money, demanding instead the arrest of all involved.

With five arrests made, authorities continue efforts to bring culprits to justice as political leaders react to the tragedye, highlighting partisan tensions amid the investigation.

