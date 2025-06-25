Justice Denied: In Pursuit of Accountability in Kaliganj Tragedy

Forensic experts collected crucial evidence from Kaliganj, West Bengal, following a bomb explosion that killed a minor during a political procession after bypoll results.

Thirteen-year-old victim Tamanna Khatun's mother, Sabina Yasmin, condemned the ruling Trinamool Congress MLA for offering her money, demanding instead the arrest of all involved.

With five arrests made, authorities continue efforts to bring culprits to justice as political leaders react to the tragedye, highlighting partisan tensions amid the investigation.