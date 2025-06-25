Eggs, Tomatoes, and Protests: Youth Congress Takes on Odisha CM

In a dramatic protest on Wednesday, Odisha Youth Congress activists hurled eggs and tomatoes at Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's residence, clashing with the police as they attempted a gherao. The activists, led by state president Ranjit Patra, marched holding banners to highlight alleged rising violence against women and Dalits.

The protesters demanded CM Majhi's resignation, accusing him of failing to protect vulnerable groups. The demonstration escalated into a scuffle, with some journalists caught in the crossfire. Several activists were detained by police as they attempted to disperse the protest.

Citing recent incidents of violence, including a gang-rape and assaults on Dalits, Patra insisted that the law and order situation in Odisha has deteriorated. He criticized Majhi's administration as "anti-Dalit" and "anti-women," while state BJP youth wing president Avilash Panda defended the government's response to violence against women.

