U.S. Treasury's Fentanyl Sanctions Spark Mexican Finance Ministry's Inquiry

The confrontation between Mexico's finance ministry and the U.S. Treasury escalated as Mexico rejected the U.S. allegations against three of its financial institutions. The U.S. sanctions targeted CIBanco, Intercam Banco, and Vector Casa de Bolsa, suggesting their involvement in money laundering linked to fentanyl.

The U.S. Treasury's decisive actions have placed a spotlight on the said institutions; however, Mexico remains firm in its stance, insisting on the need for substantial evidence before any legal measures are taken.

Mexico's finance ministry has made it clear that, without conclusive proof, accusations alone are insufficient to enforce stringent legal actions against the implicated financial bodies.

