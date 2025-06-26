Left Menu

U.S. Treasury's Fentanyl Sanctions Spark Mexican Finance Ministry's Inquiry

Mexico's finance ministry disputes claims by the U.S. Treasury against three Mexican financial institutions over alleged money laundering and involvement in fentanyl sanctions, citing a lack of conclusive evidence. Despite the prohibitions, Mexico asserts it will act only if evidence supporting U.S. accusations emerges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 01:38 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 01:38 IST
U.S. Treasury's Fentanyl Sanctions Spark Mexican Finance Ministry's Inquiry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The confrontation between Mexico's finance ministry and the U.S. Treasury escalated as Mexico rejected the U.S. allegations against three of its financial institutions. The U.S. sanctions targeted CIBanco, Intercam Banco, and Vector Casa de Bolsa, suggesting their involvement in money laundering linked to fentanyl.

The U.S. Treasury's decisive actions have placed a spotlight on the said institutions; however, Mexico remains firm in its stance, insisting on the need for substantial evidence before any legal measures are taken.

Mexico's finance ministry has made it clear that, without conclusive proof, accusations alone are insufficient to enforce stringent legal actions against the implicated financial bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025