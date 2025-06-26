Left Menu

US Treasury Cracks Down on Mexican Financial Institutions Amid Fentanyl Crisis

The U.S. Treasury has imposed sanctions on three Mexican financial institutions for their role in laundering money for drug cartels. The sanctions, part of efforts to combat the fentanyl crisis, prohibit U.S. transactions with CIBanco, Intercam Banco, and Vector Casa de Bolsa, significantly impacting their operations.

26-06-2025
The U.S. Treasury has taken a significant step in its fight against the fentanyl crisis by sanctioning three Mexican financial institutions: CIBanco, Intercam Banco, and Vector Casa de Bolsa. These institutions have been labeled as primary money laundering concerns under the new Fentanyl Sanctions Act and the FEND Off Fentanyl Act.

Experts suggest that while these banks are not among the largest in Mexico, their connections could have a profound impact on the country's financial landscape due to close ties with the U.S. This comes amid existing trade tensions, exacerbated by former President Trump's tariffs on Mexican imports aimed at curbing fentanyl flow into the States.

The sanctions stop short of freezing assets but cut off U.S. transactions, a move Treasury officials say will effectively isolate these entities from the U.S. financial system. The Mexican institutions have denied any illicit activity, asserting compliance with regulations and offering to cooperate with authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

