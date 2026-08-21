Iran Aims to Outmaneuver 'Unjust Sanctions' as Economic Tensions Rise

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammed Baqer Qalibaf emphasized the need for plans to overcome 'unjust sanctions' after new measures were announced by the U.S. Treasury Secretary. Qalibaf, a significant figure in Iran-U.S. negotiations, highlighted the economic and security tie-up, blaming the U.S. and Israel for economic warfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 13:39 IST
Iran Aims to Outmaneuver 'Unjust Sanctions' as Economic Tensions Rise
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On Friday, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammed Baqer Qalibaf stressed the importance of developing strategies to combat 'unjust sanctions' following the announcement of stringent measures by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Bessent's declaration on Thursday hinted that these sanctions, descried as the toughest ever, might reduce the need for significant military interventions. As Tehran's primary negotiator in talks with the United States, Qalibaf reiterated the close relationship between economic development and national security.

In Baghdad, Qalibaf accused the U.S. and Israel of engaging in economic and 'cognitive' battles, suggesting their intent to plunder resources from Muslim nations. He advocated for stronger economic ties between Iran and Iraq, proposing the use of national currencies to cut dependence on the U.S. dollar.

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