Dollar Dips as Concerns Over U.S. Treasury Moves Persist
The dollar declined as investors worried about the U.S. Treasury's efforts to stabilize bond markets, potentially affecting confidence in the currency. This led to gains for the euro and the British pound. The Federal Reserve's upcoming Jackson Hole symposium will be closely watched for insights on monetary policy.
The dollar slipped on Friday, poised to conclude a volatile week on a lower note, as investor confidence waned amid concerns over the U.S. Treasury's bond market interventions. This unease lifted the euro by 0.13% to $1.1694, marking its fourth straight weekly gain, while the British pound increased by 0.15% to $1.3652.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hinted at further increases in Treasury buybacks, a move that stirred market nerves about the dollar's future. According to Jonas Goltermann, chief markets economist at Capital Economics, financial repression could hinder the dollar's rebound.
The Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium next week will be pivotal, with Chair Kevin Warsh's address expected to shed light on financial policy perspectives. Meanwhile, the Japanese yen firmed by 0.14% as inflation data suggested potential rate hikes by the Bank of Japan, following last month's joint intervention by U.S. and Japanese authorities.
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