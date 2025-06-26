Left Menu

Supreme Court Sets New Guidelines for Record Retention and Disposal

The Supreme Court of India has released new guidelines to streamline the retention and disposal of administrative records. These aim to create accountability and efficiency while ensuring compliance with audit and statutory obligations. Developed with extensive consultations, the guidelines address long-standing issues in record management.

The Supreme Court of India has introduced comprehensive guidelines aimed at optimizing the retention and disposal of administrative documents, fostering accountability and efficiency across its registry wings.

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai emphasized the persistent gaps in managing administrative records, which have led to inconsistencies affecting archival clarity and operational efficiency. The 'Guidelines for Retention and Destruction of Records 2025' seek to address these challenges by promoting coherence in handling documents.

Resulting from meticulous consultations among court officials, the guidelines align with national public record standards, defining retention periods based on fiscal, legal, and administrative relevance. They emphasize transparency and accountability and recognize key contributors to the drafting process, including Registrar Pradip Y. Ladekar.

