Supreme Court Refuses to Halt Transfers of Bengaluru Government Doctors
The Supreme Court dismissed a challenge from Bengaluru government doctors seeking to halt transfers outside the city. The court found no harm in such transfers, emphasizing Bengaluru's allure and acknowledging other developed areas in Karnataka. The petitioners contended that the draft rules were hastily finalized.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a plea by Bengaluru government doctors contesting their transfers out of the city, emphasizing its cosmopolitan appeal as well as the development of other areas within Karnataka.
Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and K Vinod Chandran dismissed the doctors' objections, affirming no prejudice was evident in their reassignment beyond Bengaluru. The Supreme Court noted the broader privileges enjoyed by the physicians, suggesting resistance to relocation would be unjustifiable.
The petition challenged the Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Medical Officers and other Staff) Rules, 2025. The Karnataka High Court previously upheld the rules, enacted under the state's civil services powers. Petitioners argued against the rapid finalization of the draft without adequate objection opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Enforcement Directorate Cracks Down on Valmiki Scam in Karnataka
ED conducts searches against Congress Bellary MP Tukaram E, 3 MLAs in Karnataka in Valmiki 'scam' linked PMLA case: Officials.
Karnataka Plans Major Urban Expansion with Tumakuru-Bengaluru Merger
Karnataka's Money Laundering Scandal: Congress Leaders Under ED Scrutiny
Airtel's AI Shield: Protecting Millions from Cyber Threats in Karnataka