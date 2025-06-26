Left Menu

Supreme Court Refuses to Halt Transfers of Bengaluru Government Doctors

The Supreme Court dismissed a challenge from Bengaluru government doctors seeking to halt transfers outside the city. The court found no harm in such transfers, emphasizing Bengaluru's allure and acknowledging other developed areas in Karnataka. The petitioners contended that the draft rules were hastily finalized.

Updated: 26-06-2025 15:20 IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a plea by Bengaluru government doctors contesting their transfers out of the city, emphasizing its cosmopolitan appeal as well as the development of other areas within Karnataka.

Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and K Vinod Chandran dismissed the doctors' objections, affirming no prejudice was evident in their reassignment beyond Bengaluru. The Supreme Court noted the broader privileges enjoyed by the physicians, suggesting resistance to relocation would be unjustifiable.

The petition challenged the Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Medical Officers and other Staff) Rules, 2025. The Karnataka High Court previously upheld the rules, enacted under the state's civil services powers. Petitioners argued against the rapid finalization of the draft without adequate objection opportunities.

