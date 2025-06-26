Left Menu

Bomb Threat Hoaxes Unsettle Kolkata Schools Again

Two Kolkata schools, including Calcutta International School, faced bomb threats recently, all of which were confirmed hoaxes. Authorities are investigating the threats, scrutinizing IP addresses to track the perpetrators. Police have conducted searches, ensuring no explosive material was found, bringing temporary relief to concerned parents, students, and staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-06-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 17:38 IST
Bomb Threat Hoaxes Unsettle Kolkata Schools Again
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Kolkata, a wave of bomb threat hoaxes has unsettled two premier schools, with the latest incident occurring at Calcutta International School. On Thursday, authorities received an email claiming a bomb was planted on the premises, prompting an immediate police response.

No explosive materials were discovered during searches, akin to similar threats received on Wednesday by Calcutta International and Calcutta Boys' School in Taltala. Officials have consistently declared these menaces as hoaxes, although the anxiety they cause persists.

Law enforcement is currently analyzing the IP addresses of devices used to send these threatening emails to apprehend the culprits behind these disruptive acts. The investigation reflects heightened security measures in educational institutions across the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025