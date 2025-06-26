Bomb Threat Hoaxes Unsettle Kolkata Schools Again

In Kolkata, a wave of bomb threat hoaxes has unsettled two premier schools, with the latest incident occurring at Calcutta International School. On Thursday, authorities received an email claiming a bomb was planted on the premises, prompting an immediate police response.

No explosive materials were discovered during searches, akin to similar threats received on Wednesday by Calcutta International and Calcutta Boys' School in Taltala. Officials have consistently declared these menaces as hoaxes, although the anxiety they cause persists.

Law enforcement is currently analyzing the IP addresses of devices used to send these threatening emails to apprehend the culprits behind these disruptive acts. The investigation reflects heightened security measures in educational institutions across the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)