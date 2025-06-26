Left Menu

Delhi High Court's Green Directive: Protecting Trees and Environment

The Delhi High Court has issued directions to enhance the implementation of procedures related to tree felling and transplantation in Delhi, emphasizing environmental rights and oversight by forest officials. New guidelines demand detailed involvement and accountability in tree conservation during urban projects.

Updated: 26-06-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 17:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has mandated a series of measures to ensure the robust execution of tree felling and transplantation protocols in the capital. The court's directive reinforces the constitutional rights of Delhi's citizens to a clean and pollution-free environment under Article 21.

Justice Jasmeet Singh emphasized the need for greater involvement of forest officials at the planning stages of projects involving tree removal. The court specified that compensatory plantations should include trees that meet certain growth criteria, ensuring sustained ecological benefits.

Applicants for tree felling must now file a detailed affidavit, committing to the maintenance of new plantings for five years. The court also highlighted the obligation of officials to consider environmental impacts comprehensively, ensuring tree conservation aligns with legal mandates and public interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

