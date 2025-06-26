Tshepiso Moahloli Appointed NDB Africa Regional Centre Director-General

The New Development Bank (NDB) has announced the appointment of seasoned public finance expert Tshepiso Moahloli as the new Director-General of its Africa Regional Centre (ARC). Her appointment, which follows a rigorous international recruitment process, became effective on 20 June 2025.

Moahloli will now helm the regional operations of the NDB in Africa, with a strong mandate to drive infrastructure project origination, preparation, implementation oversight, and regional stakeholder engagement. Her appointment comes as the Bank commemorates a decade of operations, having delivered critical infrastructure finance across emerging economies—especially in BRICS nations.

A Leader at the Helm of NDB’s African Expansion

The NDB Africa Regional Centre, headquartered in Johannesburg, plays a pivotal role in the Bank’s continental operations. As Director-General, Moahloli will be tasked with deepening the Bank’s footprint across African nations, with a particular emphasis on strengthening its development impact.

Her responsibilities will include:

Leading project origination and preparation across sectors such as energy, water, transport, and logistics

Supervising project implementation and evaluating regional impact

Acting as the primary liaison between the NDB and African governments, institutions, and project sponsors

Guiding reforms and capacity building in infrastructure delivery and financing

The appointment is strategic for the Bank’s evolving Africa portfolio, which has seen growing demand for high-quality, sustainable infrastructure funding.

A Decade of Impact: NDB’s African Infrastructure Investment

As the NDB marks its 10-year anniversary in 2025, it reflects on a growing legacy in the African continent. Since 2015, the Bank has approved 15 infrastructure projects in South Africa, representing a total investment of US$7.3 billion.

These projects span key sectors:

Energy: Supporting grid expansion, renewable integration, and energy security

Water and sanitation: Enhancing water infrastructure in under-served communities

Transport and logistics: Improving rail, road, and port efficiency to bolster intra-African trade

The NDB’s operations are aligned with national development priorities and the African Union’s Agenda 2063, focusing on sustainable and inclusive growth.

Moahloli’s Experience: A Deep Financial and Policy Background

Moahloli brings extensive expertise to the NDB role, particularly from her over 10 years at South Africa’s National Treasury, where she rose to the role of Deputy Director-General (DDG) for Asset and Liability Management. In this position, she played a critical role in:

Formulating debt and risk management strategies

Overseeing public finance policies and market engagement

Managing relationships with domestic and international stakeholders, including credit rating agencies, multilateral development banks, and investors

Beyond her public service, Moahloli has made her mark in the international finance landscape through consultancy roles.

Her recent assignments include:

Advising Oman’s Debt Management Office during its formative years

Supporting climate finance and infrastructure reform projects for the World Bank

Contributing to the NDB’s internal reform mapping in collaboration with South Africa’s National Treasury

Her rich portfolio blends fiscal policy, infrastructure finance, and development strategy—making her uniquely suited to lead the ARC into its next phase.

Academic Credentials and Recognition

Moahloli’s academic excellence underpins her professional achievements. She holds:

A Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Executive Management from the University of Cape Town

A Master of Commerce in Economic Science (with Distinction) from the University of the Witwatersrand

Her educational background complements her technical and policy acumen, giving her the tools to navigate the complexities of development finance.

Support from Treasury and the NDB Board

Dr Duncan Pieterse, Director-General of National Treasury and South Africa’s representative on the NDB Board of Directors, expressed confidence in Moahloli’s ability to elevate the Bank’s regional impact.

“She brings a wealth of institutional knowledge, strategic thinking, and commitment to inclusive development,” Pieterse said. “We are confident she will lead the expansion of the NDB’s project portfolio in South Africa and the broader African region with professionalism and purpose.”

A Strategic Appointment for Africa’s Development Future

Moahloli’s appointment signals the NDB’s continued commitment to fostering Africa-led development and enhancing infrastructure financing models that are efficient, transparent, and aligned with continental priorities.

Her leadership is expected to strengthen the Bank’s operational capacity, deepen partnerships with African governments, and catalyze investment in sectors critical to economic transformation.

As Africa seeks to close its infrastructure gap—estimated at over US$100 billion annually—Moahloli’s task will be formidable but vital. With the ARC at the center of that response, her appointment marks a new chapter in the continent’s infrastructure and development journey.