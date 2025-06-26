Left Menu

Operation Sindhu: India's Rescue Mission Amid Iran-Israel Tensions

India has successfully evacuated over 3,400 Indian nationals from Iran under Operation Sindhu, launched on June 18 amid the Iran-Israel conflict. The Ministry of External Affairs continues to monitor the situation closely. Multiple flights have operated from Iran, Armenia, and Turkmenistan to facilitate the evacuation process.

Updated: 26-06-2025 19:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

India has undertaken a massive evacuation effort under the banner of Operation Sindhu, successfully bringing over 3,400 Indian nationals back home from Iran, amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. This operation, initiated on June 18, involved a series of flights intended to ensure the safety of Indian citizens.

During a media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that the Indian government is closely monitoring the situation in the region. With the airspace in Israel being closed, the operation became a complex logistical undertaking, involving collaboration with several countries to facilitate the safe return of individuals.

Flights were conducted from multiple locations, including the Iranian city of Mashhad, Yerevan in Armenia, and Ashgabat in Turkmenistan, showcasing India's commitment to its citizens' safety. The ongoing regional conflict keeps the operation fluid, with further decisions pending on continuing these rescue efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

