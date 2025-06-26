The Downfall of a Hip-Hop Icon: Combs Faces Life Sentence

In a high-profile trial, Sean "Diddy" Combs stands accused of leading a criminal enterprise that allegedly involved coercing former girlfriends into sex trafficking. Prosecutors argue that Combs used his influence and power to enforce obedience through fear and violence.

Combs, a notorious figure in the hip-hop industry, faces serious charges including racketeering conspiracy and multiple counts of sex trafficking. If found guilty, he could face a life sentence. Testimonies from two former girlfriends painted a grim picture of Combs' alleged misconduct, involving drug-fueled parties known as "Freak Offs."

The defense contends that the sexual acts were consensual and that Combs was unaware of any unwilling participation. As deliberations loom, the jury must weigh the prosecution's claims against defense arguments of consensual engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)