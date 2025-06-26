Left Menu

Haryana Empowers Future Generations with Scholarship Plan for Martyrs' Children

The Haryana Cabinet has approved a scholarship scheme for children of martyred soldiers and paramilitary personnel, fulfilling a promise from the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra'. Annual scholarships range from Rs 60,000 for school students to Rs 96,000 for postgraduates. Amendments in leave policies for government females have also been made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-06-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 22:27 IST
Haryana Empowers Future Generations with Scholarship Plan for Martyrs' Children
The Haryana Cabinet has greenlit a scholarship initiative aimed at supporting children of armed forces and paramilitary martyrs, as per a BJP election pledge. With an annual financial aid of Rs 60,000 to Rs 96,000, this scheme promises enhanced educational opportunities, as detailed in the recent state cabinet meeting.

Simultaneously, adjustments to the Haryana Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 2016, have been sanctioned, particularly benefitting regular female government employees. The amendments increase their casual leave allowance, promoting a more balanced work-life framework, as stated during the cabinet discussion chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Additionally, the cabinet approved renaming the Anti-Corruption Bureau to the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Haryana. This name change reflects the Bureau's evolving duties and commitment to corruption and vigilance within the state's administrative spectrum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

