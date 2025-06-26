Haryana Empowers Future Generations with Scholarship Plan for Martyrs' Children

The Haryana Cabinet has greenlit a scholarship initiative aimed at supporting children of armed forces and paramilitary martyrs, as per a BJP election pledge. With an annual financial aid of Rs 60,000 to Rs 96,000, this scheme promises enhanced educational opportunities, as detailed in the recent state cabinet meeting.

Simultaneously, adjustments to the Haryana Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 2016, have been sanctioned, particularly benefitting regular female government employees. The amendments increase their casual leave allowance, promoting a more balanced work-life framework, as stated during the cabinet discussion chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Additionally, the cabinet approved renaming the Anti-Corruption Bureau to the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Haryana. This name change reflects the Bureau's evolving duties and commitment to corruption and vigilance within the state's administrative spectrum.

(With inputs from agencies.)