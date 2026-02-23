Calcutta High Court Mulls Paramilitary Action to Protect East Kolkata Wetlands

The Calcutta High Court has expressed frustration over the West Bengal government's inability to manage mass agitations obstructing the demolition of over 500 illegal structures in the East Kolkata Wetlands. To address this, the court is considering deploying paramilitary forces for enforcement.

Justice Amrita Sinha has criticized the lack of action despite previous court orders mandating the removal of unauthorized structures. The East Kolkata Wetlands, a critical ecological zone, remain under threat with continuous illegal development, and the court demands immediate restoration efforts.

With the East Kolkata Wetlands Management Authority highlighting infrastructure challenges and public resistance, the High Court has scheduled a further hearing, urging the involvement of the Union of India to ensure compliance with demolition orders and ecological preservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)