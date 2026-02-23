Delhi Govt Revamps Education Website: New Features Unveiled

The Delhi government has introduced significant updates to its education department website, incorporating a new Fee Review section alongside features like daily attendance tracking, mock tests, and question banks. This move aims to bolster transparency and support for students and parents alike.

The Fee Review tab on the updated site allows parents to file complaints regarding school fees, monitor updates, and directly communicate with the chairman of the Fee Review Committee. This committee, led by Justice Anil Dev Singh, former Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, includes members like chartered accountant J S Kochar and former education additional director R K Sharma.

The website also features important legal documents, including the Delhi High Court's 2011 judgment ordering the creation of a three-member committee to scrutinize fee increases in unaided private schools. In addition, the site offers educational resources like question papers and mock tests for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and workbooks for classes 3 to 12.

