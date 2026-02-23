Innovation Meets Education: Transforming Sustainability with IIoT

ThinkPalm Technologies is forging a strategic alliance with Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) to revolutionize sustainability initiatives through the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). This partnership embodies the joint effort to strengthen industry-academia connections and facilitate impactful, real-world learning experiences.

Central to this collaboration is the deployment of ThinkPalm's NetvirE IIoT platform at NYP's Green Data Centre. This initiative highlights how IIoT technology can significantly enhance energy efficiency and organizational performance, while minimizing carbon footprints. The Green Data Centre also acts as an educational hub for SMEs, start-ups, and large enterprises.

The alliance emphasizes talent development, offering NYP students internships and experiential learning programs. These initiatives align with efforts to explore joint projects with government and industrial partners. Ultimately, this partnership cements ThinkPalm's position as an IIoT leader and reinforces NYP's commitment to applied education and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)