Left Menu

Innovation Meets Education: Transforming Sustainability with IIoT

ThinkPalm Technologies partners with Nanyang Polytechnic to drive IIoT-led sustainability initiatives. The collaboration aims to enhance industry-academia ties and offer hands-on learning. Focus areas include deploying IIoT systems in a Green Data Centre for energy efficiency, and talent development through internships and projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 23-02-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 18:13 IST
Innovation Meets Education: Transforming Sustainability with IIoT
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

ThinkPalm Technologies is forging a strategic alliance with Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) to revolutionize sustainability initiatives through the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). This partnership embodies the joint effort to strengthen industry-academia connections and facilitate impactful, real-world learning experiences.

Central to this collaboration is the deployment of ThinkPalm's NetvirE IIoT platform at NYP's Green Data Centre. This initiative highlights how IIoT technology can significantly enhance energy efficiency and organizational performance, while minimizing carbon footprints. The Green Data Centre also acts as an educational hub for SMEs, start-ups, and large enterprises.

The alliance emphasizes talent development, offering NYP students internships and experiential learning programs. These initiatives align with efforts to explore joint projects with government and industrial partners. Ultimately, this partnership cements ThinkPalm's position as an IIoT leader and reinforces NYP's commitment to applied education and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Marco Rubio's Strategic Visit to Caribbean Leaders

Marco Rubio's Strategic Visit to Caribbean Leaders

 Global
2
Odisha's Stride Towards a Maoist-Free Future

Odisha's Stride Towards a Maoist-Free Future

 India
3
Truck Operators Protest Against Toll Hike in Himachal Pradesh

Truck Operators Protest Against Toll Hike in Himachal Pradesh

 India
4
Digital Revolution Transforms Pension Process for Over One Crore Retirees

Digital Revolution Transforms Pension Process for Over One Crore Retirees

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026