Healthcare Scandal Unfolds in Delhi: Allegations, Denials, and Political Accusations

A 23-year-old woman's death in a Delhi hospital has reignited concerns over the state of healthcare and safety in the city. Official reports indicate no sexual assault occurred despite allegations, leading to a fiery backlash from opposition parties.

The woman, initially admitted to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, was later transferred to GTB Hospital, where she died. Accusations point to an alleged molestation by another patient. However, a medical examination reportedly found no evidence of assault. The fallout has reignited political tensions in Delhi.

Critics, including former health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, argue that the incident underscores a decaying healthcare system and ineffective governance. They highlight historical parallels, pointing to similar incidents in the past, and accuse the government of misusing funds for self-promotion.