CJI B R Gavai Advocates for Kolhapur Bench to Widen Justice Access

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai supports establishing a Bombay High Court bench in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, to enhance justice accessibility. He presented this at a felicitation event by the Advocates Association. Gavai emphasized merit-based judicial appointments and recalled a past health scare while playing tennis in Aurangabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 26-06-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 22:55 IST
CJI B R Gavai Advocates for Kolhapur Bench to Widen Justice Access
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai expressed his support for a proposed bench of the Bombay High Court in Kolhapur, stressing that justice should be accessible to citizens in every region. His remarks came during an event organized by the Advocates Association of the Bombay High Court, Aurangabad bench, for his felicitation.

Currently, the Bombay High Court operates with circuit benches in Goa, Aurangabad, and Nagpur, alongside its main seat in Mumbai. CJI Gavai cited the success of the Aurangabad bench in accommodating more cases than the Bombay bench as a rationale for endorsing the Kolhapur bench.

Gavai underscored the importance of merit in judicial appointments, stating the Supreme Court collegium prioritizes ability over personal backgrounds. Reflecting on his role, he emphasized collaboration among judges and shared a personal moment of vulnerability from a past health incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

