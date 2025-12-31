Left Menu

Union Minister Meghwal Highlights Judicial Appointments and Legislative Reforms in 2025

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal emphasizes significant judicial appointments and the success of the Alternate Dispute Resolution mechanism in 2025. In Parliament, various reform bills were introduced and passed. Meghwal addresses illegal immigration in Bengal and expresses confidence in NDA's success in Tamil Nadu polls.

Updated: 31-12-2025 18:50 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced a noteworthy increase in judicial appointments in 2025. He emphasized the significant role played by the Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism, which has effectively handled humanitarian cases over the past year.

Meghwal, also the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, mentioned the introduction and passage of several reform bills in Parliament, highlighting progress across economic sectors, rural development, and Panchayati Raj. He cited the winter session of Parliament as particularly productive, with eight bills passed.

Addressing criticism from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Meghwal reiterated the government's commitment to addressing illegal immigration and assured developmental progress in Bengal. He also expressed optimism about the NDA's prospects in upcoming Tamil Nadu elections, criticizing the current DMK government for governance failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

