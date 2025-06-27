Macron Seeks Balanced US-France Trade Deal

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday expressed France's intent to secure a rapid and practical trade agreement with the United States, insisting that the terms must be equitable. Speaking to reporters in Brussels following a summit of EU leaders, Macron made it clear that all necessary measures would be employed to ensure a fair deal.

He highlighted that if the United States continues to impose a baseline tariff rate of 10%, Europe would be compelled to impose a response with equivalent impact. Macron emphasized that France's willingness to negotiate should not be mistaken for a sign of weakness.

The French President's comments reflect ongoing concerns about maintaining balanced trade relations amidst global economic uncertainties, a crucial topic at the Brussels summit attended by European Union leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)