Macron Seeks Balanced US-France Trade Deal

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the desire for a swift and balanced trade agreement with the United States, rejecting unbalanced terms. During an EU summit, he stated that reciprocal measures would be necessary if the U.S. maintains its 10% tariff, underscoring that goodwill should not be mistaken for weakness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 27-06-2025 03:48 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 03:48 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday expressed France's intent to secure a rapid and practical trade agreement with the United States, insisting that the terms must be equitable. Speaking to reporters in Brussels following a summit of EU leaders, Macron made it clear that all necessary measures would be employed to ensure a fair deal.

He highlighted that if the United States continues to impose a baseline tariff rate of 10%, Europe would be compelled to impose a response with equivalent impact. Macron emphasized that France's willingness to negotiate should not be mistaken for a sign of weakness.

The French President's comments reflect ongoing concerns about maintaining balanced trade relations amidst global economic uncertainties, a crucial topic at the Brussels summit attended by European Union leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

