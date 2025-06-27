U.S. and China Strike Deal to Resume Rare Earth Shipments Amid Trade War

The United States has reportedly reached an important understanding with China, aimed at expediting shipments of rare earth minerals, according to a White House official. This development is a key step in resolving trade tensions between the two largest global economies.

In May's Geneva trade talks, China agreed to withdraw non-tariff measures that have hindered U.S. imports since April 2, despite some obstacles in the rollback process. Alongside resumed exports, this agreement provides a framework for implementing the Geneva accord.

The deal also involves China's commitment to supply magnets and other rare earth resources, crucial for industries ranging from automotive to military. In response, the U.S. plans to remove its countermeasures, including restrictions on semiconductor design software and aircraft exports to China.

