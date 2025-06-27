Left Menu

U.S. and China Strike Deal to Resume Rare Earth Shipments Amid Trade War

The United States and China have reached a framework agreement to expedite the shipment of rare earth minerals to the U.S., easing trade tensions. This understanding will see China lift certain non-tariff countermeasures, following retaliations over U.S. tariffs, to resume critical supplies for various industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 04:16 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 04:16 IST
U.S. and China Strike Deal to Resume Rare Earth Shipments Amid Trade War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has reportedly reached an important understanding with China, aimed at expediting shipments of rare earth minerals, according to a White House official. This development is a key step in resolving trade tensions between the two largest global economies.

In May's Geneva trade talks, China agreed to withdraw non-tariff measures that have hindered U.S. imports since April 2, despite some obstacles in the rollback process. Alongside resumed exports, this agreement provides a framework for implementing the Geneva accord.

The deal also involves China's commitment to supply magnets and other rare earth resources, crucial for industries ranging from automotive to military. In response, the U.S. plans to remove its countermeasures, including restrictions on semiconductor design software and aircraft exports to China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025