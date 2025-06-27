Notorious 'Twitter Killer' Executed Amid Japan's Growing Calls for Abolition of Death Penalty

In a significant development, Japan executed Takahiro Shiraishi, infamously known as the 'Twitter Killer,' on Friday. Shiraishi was handed the death sentence in 2020 after being found guilty of brutally murdering nine individuals in his apartment near Tokyo.

The case, which sent ripples across the nation, involved victims who had shared their suicidal thoughts online. Shiraishi reached out to them via social media, promising assistance but ultimately leading them to their deaths. The gruesome act included sexual abuse of female victims and the killing of a male victim to silence him.

This execution takes place as advocacy against capital punishment gains momentum in Japan. The recent acquittal of Iwao Hakamada, the world's longest-serving death-row inmate, has further intensified calls to abolish the death penalty, sparking widespread debate on the issue.

