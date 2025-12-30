Left Menu

Justice for Anjel: Family Demands Capital Punishment for Killers

The family of Anjel Chakma, murdered in Dehradun, demands capital punishment for his killers. Anjel's death has left his family devastated, with their dreams shattered. His uncle vows to fulfill Anjel's last wish to see snowfall in Nepal, highlighting the ongoing racial hate crimes faced by Northeastern Indians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 30-12-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 18:22 IST
Justice for Anjel: Family Demands Capital Punishment for Killers
  • Country:
  • India

The family of Anjel Chakma, who was brutally murdered in Dehradun, has called for the harshest punishment for those responsible. They demand capital punishment or life imprisonment for the accused, emphasizing the tragic impact of the crime on Anjel's devastated family.

Anjel, hailing from Tripura's Unakoti district, had dreams of completing his MBA in Dehradun before joining the workforce. After a violent attack, he succumbed to his injuries, leaving behind unfulfilled aspirations. His uncle, Momen Chakma, vows to honor Anjel's wish to witness snowfall in Nepal.

The incident sheds light on ongoing racial hate crimes against people from Northeast India. The family, already reeling from the loss of their son and facing financial difficulties, received financial assistance from the Tripura and Uttarakhand governments, yet their future remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ashish Kundra Takes Helm as Ladakh's New Chief Secretary

Ashish Kundra Takes Helm as Ladakh's New Chief Secretary

 India
2
Justice Sought for Slain Tripura Student Amidst Condemnation and Compensation

Justice Sought for Slain Tripura Student Amidst Condemnation and Compensatio...

 India
3
Raghubar Das Challenges Jharkhand's Secrecy on PESA Rules

Raghubar Das Challenges Jharkhand's Secrecy on PESA Rules

 India
4
Bangladesh Mourns: Farewell to Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia

Bangladesh Mourns: Farewell to Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025