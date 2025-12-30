Justice for Anjel: Family Demands Capital Punishment for Killers
The family of Anjel Chakma, murdered in Dehradun, demands capital punishment for his killers. Anjel's death has left his family devastated, with their dreams shattered. His uncle vows to fulfill Anjel's last wish to see snowfall in Nepal, highlighting the ongoing racial hate crimes faced by Northeastern Indians.
- Country:
- India
The family of Anjel Chakma, who was brutally murdered in Dehradun, has called for the harshest punishment for those responsible. They demand capital punishment or life imprisonment for the accused, emphasizing the tragic impact of the crime on Anjel's devastated family.
Anjel, hailing from Tripura's Unakoti district, had dreams of completing his MBA in Dehradun before joining the workforce. After a violent attack, he succumbed to his injuries, leaving behind unfulfilled aspirations. His uncle, Momen Chakma, vows to honor Anjel's wish to witness snowfall in Nepal.
The incident sheds light on ongoing racial hate crimes against people from Northeast India. The family, already reeling from the loss of their son and facing financial difficulties, received financial assistance from the Tripura and Uttarakhand governments, yet their future remains uncertain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
