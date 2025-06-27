Left Menu

Drone Strike Highlights Perils for War Correspondents

A Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Kursk region injured Chinese journalist Lu Yuguang. Russia urges UN action, claiming Kyiv aims to silence media. Lu, reporting since early in the war and injured in the incident, refused hospitalisation. Russia and Ukraine have exchanged numerous attacks during the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 09:46 IST
Drone Strike Highlights Perils for War Correspondents
drone attack

A recent drone attack by Ukrainian forces on Russia's Kursk region injured Lu Yuguang, a war correspondent for China's Phoenix TV. Russian officials report that the incident has prompted calls for a United Nations intervention.

The correspondent sustained head injuries but opted out of hospital care. Russia's foreign ministry criticised the Kyiv regime for allegedly targeting media representatives to suppress unbiased information, calling on international organizations for a swift response.

Lu, who has covered the war since its inception, reported feeling well after the attack. Despite the risks, he expressed a commitment to reporting from the region, highlighting a lack of Western journalists in the area. The conflict has seen numerous cross-border assaults, including temporary Ukrainian control over parts of Kursk.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025