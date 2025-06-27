A recent drone attack by Ukrainian forces on Russia's Kursk region injured Lu Yuguang, a war correspondent for China's Phoenix TV. Russian officials report that the incident has prompted calls for a United Nations intervention.

The correspondent sustained head injuries but opted out of hospital care. Russia's foreign ministry criticised the Kyiv regime for allegedly targeting media representatives to suppress unbiased information, calling on international organizations for a swift response.

Lu, who has covered the war since its inception, reported feeling well after the attack. Despite the risks, he expressed a commitment to reporting from the region, highlighting a lack of Western journalists in the area. The conflict has seen numerous cross-border assaults, including temporary Ukrainian control over parts of Kursk.