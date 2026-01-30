Uttarakhand CM Dhami meets Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Dehradun, congratulates him on Padma Bhushan award

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday paid a courtesy visit to former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and former Maharashtra Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, at his residence in Defence Colony, Dehradun. During the meeting, Chief Minister Dhami congratulated and extended his best wishes to Bhagat Singh Koshyari on being selected for the prestigious Padma Bhushan award. The Chief Minister said the honour recognises Koshyari's long-standing, dedicated public life and his significant contribution to nation-building.

Dhami said that from the Uttarakhand movement to the formation of the state, and from administrative leadership to the discharge of constitutional responsibilities, Bhagat Singh Koshyari has played every role with distinction. He described Koshyari's life as an inspiration marked by public service, simplicity, and unwavering commitment to the nation. The Chief Minister added that the Padma Bhushan award has brought pride not only to Uttarakhand but to the entire country and prayed for Koshyari's good health and long life.

Later in the day, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the grand closing ceremony of the Tehri Acro Festival and National SIV Championship 2026 as the chief guest. Highlighting Uttarakhand's emergence as a key destination for adventure tourism and sports, an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office said, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dhami, Uttarakhand has emerged as a new hub for adventure sports. Adventure tourism has received fresh momentum, with the government playing a significant role in giving Tehri a distinct national identity. The Chief Minister's visionary initiatives to connect youth with sports are now yielding positive results." Earlier, Dhami also hailed the PRAGATI Portal and ongoing Central Government projects in the state, saying, "The PRAGATI platform was launched by PM Modi in 2015 under the Digital India initiative to analyse various government projects. This portal reviews and monitors all the important programmes organised by the Government of India."

He further said, "The portal also addresses the grievances of the people. The projects have experienced significant growth since the launch of this portal... Several projects launched by the Prime Minister in Uttarakhand after 2014 are becoming a reality. Ten projects have been completed so far, and thirty-two others are underway." On Thursday, the Chief Minister also reviewed various schemes related to agriculture, animal husbandry, tourism, and industry at the Secretariat. He directed officials to focus on connecting people with employment and self-employment opportunities through government initiatives.

Emphasising outreach, Dhami said that comprehensive information on government schemes should be provided to the public through the "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar" campaign to ensure maximum beneficiaries are covered. (ANI)

