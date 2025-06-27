Left Menu

India and Russia Fortify Military Ties

India and Russia reinforced their military cooperation by discussing the supply of S-400 missile systems and upgrades to Su-30 MKI fighter jets, as well as procuring critical military hardware. This comes after a meeting between the defense ministers of both nations at the SCO summit in China.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to bolster defense ties, India and Russia held talks over the supply of S-400 missile systems, modernization of Su-30 MKI fighter jets, and acquisition of essential military hardware, as confirmed by the Indian government on Friday.

The discussions took place during a bilateral meeting between the defense ministers of the two countries, coinciding with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China.

Through these defense negotiations, India and Russia aim to enhance their military collaboration and jointly address regional security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

