India and Russia Fortify Military Ties

In a strategic move to bolster defense ties, India and Russia held talks over the supply of S-400 missile systems, modernization of Su-30 MKI fighter jets, and acquisition of essential military hardware, as confirmed by the Indian government on Friday.

The discussions took place during a bilateral meeting between the defense ministers of the two countries, coinciding with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China.

Through these defense negotiations, India and Russia aim to enhance their military collaboration and jointly address regional security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)