Left Menu

Brutal Attack in Aman Vihar: One Dead, Another Critical

A man was killed and his brother critically injured after a group attack in Delhi's Aman Vihar. The police are investigating the case and gathering evidence to identify the attackers responsible for the violent incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 12:34 IST
Brutal Attack in Aman Vihar: One Dead, Another Critical
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man lost his life and his brother sustained severe injuries in a brutal attack by a group in Delhi's Aman Vihar, police reported on Friday.

The attack occurred around 8:30 pm on Thursday. Following an emergency call, authorities arrived to discover both victims had been assaulted with sharp weapons by unidentified youths, according to a senior police officer.

One brother died at the scene, while the other was hospitalized in critical condition. The police, along with forensic experts, are working on collecting evidence and tracking down the perpetrators as they continue their investigation. The deceased's body was sent for post-mortem analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025