Brutal Attack in Aman Vihar: One Dead, Another Critical

A man lost his life and his brother sustained severe injuries in a brutal attack by a group in Delhi's Aman Vihar, police reported on Friday.

The attack occurred around 8:30 pm on Thursday. Following an emergency call, authorities arrived to discover both victims had been assaulted with sharp weapons by unidentified youths, according to a senior police officer.

One brother died at the scene, while the other was hospitalized in critical condition. The police, along with forensic experts, are working on collecting evidence and tracking down the perpetrators as they continue their investigation. The deceased's body was sent for post-mortem analysis.

