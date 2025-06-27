Gold Theft Shock at Kerala Judge's Residence

A startling case of burglary has been reported at the residence of Kerala High Court Judge Justice A Badharudeen in Kalamassery. Police confirmed that six grams of gold, belonging to his private secretary, were stolen.

The incident occurred on June 23, but it was not until June 26 that a formal complaint was lodged with the Kalamassery police. Law enforcement swiftly registered an FIR under section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, treating it as a serious case of theft in a dwelling.

While the police have initiated an investigation, they remain tight-lipped about the specifics. Officer in charge has declined to share further details, citing the sensitivity of the ongoing inquiry.

