Belgium Investigates Worldline for Alleged Money Laundering

The Brussels Public Prosecutor's office announced on Friday that it has initiated an investigation into potential money laundering at the Belgian branch of French payments firm Worldline.

This comes after reports in Le Soir and De Standaard alleged the company processed payments linked to illegal activities, according to a statement from the prosecutor's office. The Federal Judicial Police will lead the investigation.

In response to these allegations, Worldline stated that it has bolstered its merchant risk controls and severed ties with non-compliant clients since 2023. However, the company was unavailable for immediate comment on Friday.