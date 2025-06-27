Delhi Police Successfully Recover Missing Children

Delhi Police have successfully traced four missing children from various regions of the national capital, officials reported on Friday.

The first two cases emerged from the Samaypur Badli area, where a 15-year-old girl and a boy of the same age went missing on June 7. The girl, upset over being scolded for excessive social media use, was eventually found near Badli Railway Station, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vikram Singh. Meanwhile, the boy, who had left home following an altercation with his father regarding alcohol, was also discovered at the same location.

In a separate incident, a 12-year-old girl left her Begampur residence on June 24 and was later found in the Mangolpuri locality. The final case involved a 12-year-old boy missing since April 13, who was eventually located near Dwarka Mor after spending time in Uttar Pradesh with relatives. All four children have been reunited with their respective families.