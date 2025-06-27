Left Menu

Royal Scandal: Charges Against Crown Princess's Son in Norway

Marius Borg Høiby, Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son, faces multiple charges in Oslo, including rape and bodily harm. The investigation involves numerous victims. Høiby is cooperative but denies most allegations. Despite the seriousness, he remains free until trial. This case captures significant attention in Norway due to the royal association.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:49 IST
Charges
  • Country:
  • Norway

Oslo's legal authorities have leveled serious charges against Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, involving counts of rape, sexual assault, and bodily harm. This follows a prolonged investigation revealing allegations from a 'double-digit' number of victims.

The case against Høiby, who had been under police scrutiny since 2024, stems from accusations of egregious personal conduct. Evidence includes text messages, testimonies, and police searches, according to police attorney Andreas Kruszewski.

Amidst these allegations, which Høiby largely denies, the royal family has maintained its distance, declining public comment. However, the case has prominently captured the national spotlight, challenging the public image of Norway's beloved royals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

