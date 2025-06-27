High-Profile Bail Denied Amid Allegations of Politically Charged Kidnapping

The Madras High Court has denied anticipatory bail to M Jagan Moorthy, a prominent legislator, in a case involving the alleged kidnapping of a young boy. The case has garnered attention for its political undertones as it stems from an inter-caste marriage disapproved by the bride's family.

Moorthy, also known as Poovai Jagan Moorthy, serves as the president of the Puratchi Bharatham party and is an ally of the AIADMK, the main opposition party. As a public figure, Moorthy's lawyer argues that the kidnapping accusations are politically motivated and emphasize his client's willingness to cooperate with investigations.

However, the prosecution strongly opposes this view, presenting evidence that suggests Moorthy's active involvement in the crime, stating that his role as the mastermind makes custodial interrogation essential. The prosecution emphasized law enforcement's struggle to perform duties due to public interference at Moorthy's residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)