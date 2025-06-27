Left Menu

High-Profile Bail Denied Amid Allegations of Politically Charged Kidnapping

The Madras High Court denied anticipatory bail to legislator M Jagan Moorthy in a suspected kidnapping case. Allegations surround Moorthy, a prominent political figure, due to claims of his involvement in a politically sensitive kidnapping related to inter-caste marriage. His plea cites political motives behind the charges.

Updated: 27-06-2025 19:49 IST
  India

The Madras High Court has denied anticipatory bail to M Jagan Moorthy, a prominent legislator, in a case involving the alleged kidnapping of a young boy. The case has garnered attention for its political undertones as it stems from an inter-caste marriage disapproved by the bride's family.

Moorthy, also known as Poovai Jagan Moorthy, serves as the president of the Puratchi Bharatham party and is an ally of the AIADMK, the main opposition party. As a public figure, Moorthy's lawyer argues that the kidnapping accusations are politically motivated and emphasize his client's willingness to cooperate with investigations.

However, the prosecution strongly opposes this view, presenting evidence that suggests Moorthy's active involvement in the crime, stating that his role as the mastermind makes custodial interrogation essential. The prosecution emphasized law enforcement's struggle to perform duties due to public interference at Moorthy's residence.

