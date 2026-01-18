Left Menu

AIADMK Pays Tribute to Language Martyrs with Veera Vanakka Naal

The AIADMK, led by General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, plans to honor language martyrs of the 1965 anti-Hindi agitation with 'Veera Vanakka Naal' on January 25. Party leaders will hold public meetings throughout Tamil Nadu, rallying participants to honor the martyrs' sacrifice and legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-01-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 16:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to commemorate the language martyrs of the 1965 anti-Hindi agitation, the AIADMK will host 'Veera Vanakka Naal' on January 25, announced General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday.

The event is set to feature public meetings across Tamil Nadu, with confirmed participation from prominent party leaders. Attendees will pay homage to those who fought against the imposition of Hindi, marking their contribution to Tamil history.

Palaniswami urged party members to engage in rallies and floral tributes, reiterating the party's commitment to honoring those who sacrificed their lives during the language struggle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

