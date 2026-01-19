Tamil Nadu HR&CE Minister Criticizes AIADMK's Election Manifesto

Tamil Nadu HR&CE Minister P K Sekar Babu lashed out at AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami over his recent poll promise of Rs 2,000 monthly aid.

Sekar Babu highlighted Palaniswami's past skepticism of such schemes and accused him of copying from the DMK's election pledges.

The Minister also dismissed concerns of investment moving away from the state, affirming Tamil Nadu's progress ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)