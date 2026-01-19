Left Menu

Tamil Nadu HR&CE Minister Criticizes AIADMK's Election Manifesto

Tamil Nadu HR&CE Minister P K Sekar Babu criticized AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for his Rs 2,000 per month poll promise, alleging it was a flip-flop move. The Minister also responded to remarks about investment shifts and commented on the Prime Minister's upcoming visit to Chennai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-01-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 18:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu HR&CE Minister P K Sekar Babu lashed out at AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami over his recent poll promise of Rs 2,000 monthly aid.

Sekar Babu highlighted Palaniswami's past skepticism of such schemes and accused him of copying from the DMK's election pledges.

The Minister also dismissed concerns of investment moving away from the state, affirming Tamil Nadu's progress ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

