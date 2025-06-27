India’s Clean Energy Leap: BESS Facility Inaugurated by Pralhad Joshi in Bengaluru

India has marked a significant step toward its clean energy future with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) Manufacturing Facility by Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Shri Pralhad Joshi. The facility, located in Bidadi Industrial Area near Bengaluru, was developed by PACE Digitek and is positioned as a strategic hub in India’s ambitious renewable energy roadmap.

A Beacon of Innovation and Grid Resilience

Calling the launch a "Promise for cleaner energy, greater grid resilience, and India’s leadership in the global energy storage market," Shri Joshi emphasized the critical role of energy storage as India scales up its renewable energy capacity. The country has set a target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030, and reliable storage systems like BESS are vital to meeting this goal.

The BESS plant inaugurated is among the most advanced in the nation, with an annual manufacturing capacity of 5 GWh. It features a fully automated cell-to-pack assembly line, ensuring precision-driven production with minimal human intervention. This technological sophistication is expected to greatly improve consistency, efficiency, and safety in battery manufacturing.

Supporting India’s Renewable Push

"As our grid absorbs more solar and wind power, stable and responsive energy storage becomes essential," said the Minister. Highlighting the dual challenge of energy intermittency and peak load management, he noted that facilities like this are key to making India’s energy transition both scalable and sustainable.

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) estimates that India will require 411.4 GWh of energy storage by 2032—175.18 GWh from pumped storage projects (PSP) and 236.22 GWh from BESS. The India Energy Storage Alliance projects ₹4.79 lakh crore in investments into the sector by that year.

Strengthening Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Employment

The BESS facility is expected to contribute to domestic manufacturing under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, create high-value employment, and foster innovation. "Through this plant, PACE Digitek is not merely building batteries—it is building India’s energy future," Shri Joshi remarked.

The plant represents a broader industrial strategy that aligns with Prime Minister Modi's focus on self-reliance, clean energy, and technological advancement. It also plays into India's aspirations to emerge as a global manufacturing hub for BESS components—including inverters, software systems, and control technologies.

Government Incentives and Viability Gap Funding (VGF)

In a significant policy announcement, Shri Joshi revealed that the Modi government is preparing to launch an additional ₹5,400 crore in viability gap funding to support 30 GWh of new BESS projects. This is in addition to the ₹3,700 crore already allocated, which has catalyzed the implementation of 13.2 GWh of battery storage capacity across the country.

“These initiatives show the government’s firm commitment to stabilizing our power grid, minimizing energy wastage, and reducing dependence on coal during renewable energy lulls,” he said.

Future Outlook and Global Positioning

India is rapidly scaling its renewable energy infrastructure, adding 25–30 GW annually. But without sufficient storage, much of this clean energy risks being underutilized. "BESS is the technology that will make our grid strong, stable, and smart," Shri Joshi emphasized.

Between 2022 and 2032, India is projected to install over 47 GW of battery storage capacity, with total investments pegged at ₹3.5 lakh crore. The combination of strong government support, private sector participation, and world-class manufacturing capabilities is poised to position India as a global leader in energy storage.

As the country builds a greener grid and a cleaner future, the new BESS facility in Bengaluru stands as a testament to innovation, policy vision, and industrial commitment working hand in hand.