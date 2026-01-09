Left Menu

Congress Slams Modi Government Over Lifting of Curbs on Chinese Companies

The Congress party criticizes the Modi government for planning to remove five-year restrictions on Chinese companies bidding on Indian government contracts. They demand explanations for perceived policy reversals on China, emphasizing the need for parliamentary discussion on India's strategic stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 15:26 IST
Congress Slams Modi Government Over Lifting of Curbs on Chinese Companies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has expressed serious concerns over reports suggesting that the Modi government plans to lift restrictions on Chinese companies bidding for Indian government contracts. They described the move as a 'calibrated capitulation' to Chinese aggression, accusing the government of compromising national interests.

The opposition further demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi provide clarification on his administration's foreign policy decisions, especially the recent 'U-turn' on China, during the upcoming Budget session of Parliament. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has been vocal about these concerns, accusing the government of betraying the principles of strategic autonomy.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also cited a media report to highlight the finance ministry's plan, which appears to be part of a broader objective to ease trade and investment restrictions with China. The lack of immediate response from the government has fueled further criticism from the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Hold Steady Amid U.S. Job Data Anticipation

Global Markets Hold Steady Amid U.S. Job Data Anticipation

 Global
2
Gold Scandal at Sabarimala: A Deep Dive into the Temple's Guardian Deity Mystery

Gold Scandal at Sabarimala: A Deep Dive into the Temple's Guardian Deity Mys...

 India
3
Disbanding Shock: Yemen's Southern Separatist Group Splits Amid Peace Talks

Disbanding Shock: Yemen's Southern Separatist Group Splits Amid Peace Talks

 Global
4
Karnataka Minister Challenges BJP on Electoral Bonds and PM CARES Fund

Karnataka Minister Challenges BJP on Electoral Bonds and PM CARES Fund

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026