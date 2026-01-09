Congress Slams Modi Government Over Lifting of Curbs on Chinese Companies

The Congress party has expressed serious concerns over reports suggesting that the Modi government plans to lift restrictions on Chinese companies bidding for Indian government contracts. They described the move as a 'calibrated capitulation' to Chinese aggression, accusing the government of compromising national interests.

The opposition further demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi provide clarification on his administration's foreign policy decisions, especially the recent 'U-turn' on China, during the upcoming Budget session of Parliament. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has been vocal about these concerns, accusing the government of betraying the principles of strategic autonomy.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also cited a media report to highlight the finance ministry's plan, which appears to be part of a broader objective to ease trade and investment restrictions with China. The lack of immediate response from the government has fueled further criticism from the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)