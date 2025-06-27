Left Menu

SCOTUS Upholds Texas Law Mandating Age Verification for Adult Sites

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld a Texas law requiring age verification on pornographic websites to protect minors. The 6-3 decision, authored by Justice Clarence Thomas, determined it does not infringe on First Amendment rights, amidst concerns of its impact on adult free speech and identity security risks.

27-06-2025
In a landmark decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in favor of a Texas law mandating age verification for users of pornographic websites. The court found the law to be compatible with the First Amendment, dismissing concerns it might impede adult free speech rights.

The ruling aligns with previous court precedents that safeguard adults' access to non-obscene sexual content on constitutional grounds. Nonetheless, the justices acknowledged the profound impact of technological advancements over the past two decades on access to explicit content.

The adult entertainment industry challenges the law, citing increased risks of identity theft, extortion, and data breaches for users. The Free Speech Coalition argues that alternative measures, like content-filtering software, could protect minors without hampering adults' rights.

