UN Chief Criticizes Gaza Aid Operation as Deadly
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has sharply criticized the US-backed aid efforts in Gaza, describing them as inherently unsafe and lethal. He highlighted the strangulation of UN-led humanitarian efforts, the starvation of aid workers, and urged Israel to facilitate necessary aid deliveries as the occupying power.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued a stark warning about the dangers associated with the U.S.-backed aid operation in Gaza, declaring it 'inherently unsafe' and responsible for fatalities. He emphasized that efforts to feed families should not be hazardous.
Addressing reporters, Guterres highlighted the severe impediments facing U.N.-led humanitarian missions, stating these efforts are being constrained and aid personnel are facing starvation. The situation points to a deepening crisis in the region.
Additionally, Guterres called upon Israel, as the occupying power, to adhere to its responsibilities by facilitating unimpeded aid deliveries into the Palestinian enclave to prevent further loss of life.
(With inputs from agencies.)