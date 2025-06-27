Punjab Police Cracks Down on Cyber Child Exploitation

In a significant move against online child exploitation, Punjab Police's Cybercrime Division has arrested two individuals and identified 33 suspects allegedly involved in viewing and distributing Child Sexual Exploitative and Abusive Material (CSEAM). This operation, named CSEAM-4, reflects growing efforts to combat such crimes.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav revealed that Thursday's operation spanned 40 locations across 18 districts, relying on cyber tip-offs from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre under the Ministry of Home Affairs. This coordinated effort led to two arrests and numerous suspects identified.

The campaign highlights the illegal nature of CSEAM, which includes any media depicting minors in sexually exploitative ways, and the commitment of law enforcement to pursue justice. As investigations continue, Punjab's cybercrime units are determined to bring all involved to justice, leveraging a strong network of Cyber Crime Police Stations and advanced investigative tools.

(With inputs from agencies.)