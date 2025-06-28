Controversy Intensifies Over Gaza Aid Operations: U.N. versus GHF

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has denounced a U.S.-endorsed aid operation in Gaza as 'inherently unsafe,' alleging that it is responsible for civilian deaths. He highlighted the dangers posed by channeling aid through contested areas and emphasized that 'people are being killed simply trying to feed themselves and their families.'

Guterres called for political resolve to bring about a ceasefire in Gaza, pointing out that while the recent partial lifting of an aid blockade has allowed some U.N. aid to resume, the majority of casualties were linked to GHF sites. A senior U.N. official insists Israel must facilitate secure aid deliveries.

In response, Israel's Foreign Ministry refuted Guterres' claims, accusing the U.N. of opposing the GHF, aligning it with Hamas, and denying that deaths occurred at GHF sites. The GHF countered the allegations, stressing the safe distribution of aid and inviting collaboration to address the humanitarian crisis.

