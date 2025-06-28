Left Menu

Controversy Intensifies Over Gaza Aid Operations: U.N. versus GHF

The U.N. criticizes a U.S.-backed aid operation in Gaza as 'inherently unsafe,' claiming it results in civilian deaths. Israel and the U.S. support the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), while the U.N. questions its neutrality. The situation has escalated amid allegations and counter-claims regarding aid distribution and safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 01:37 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 01:37 IST
Controversy Intensifies Over Gaza Aid Operations: U.N. versus GHF
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has denounced a U.S.-endorsed aid operation in Gaza as 'inherently unsafe,' alleging that it is responsible for civilian deaths. He highlighted the dangers posed by channeling aid through contested areas and emphasized that 'people are being killed simply trying to feed themselves and their families.'

Guterres called for political resolve to bring about a ceasefire in Gaza, pointing out that while the recent partial lifting of an aid blockade has allowed some U.N. aid to resume, the majority of casualties were linked to GHF sites. A senior U.N. official insists Israel must facilitate secure aid deliveries.

In response, Israel's Foreign Ministry refuted Guterres' claims, accusing the U.N. of opposing the GHF, aligning it with Hamas, and denying that deaths occurred at GHF sites. The GHF countered the allegations, stressing the safe distribution of aid and inviting collaboration to address the humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025