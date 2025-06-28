Scooter Scuffle Turns Deadly in Geeta Colony

A 20-year-old man, Yash, was stabbed to death in a confrontation stemming from his scooter allegedly brushing against one of the accused in Geeta Colony. The incident has led to the apprehension of three individuals, identified as Rihan, Md Amaan, and Lucky, police officials reported on Saturday.

The altercation erupted when Yash's scooter allegedly made contact with Rihan, prompting a heated exchange. Rihan's associates, Amaan and Lucky, also became involved in the confrontation, authorities stated.

According to a senior police officer, the trio pursued Yash towards the Geeta Colony Pusta flyover, where Amaan reportedly stabbed him in the lower back during the chase. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital by locals, Yash succumbed to his injuries. A murder investigation has been launched, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)