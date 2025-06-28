Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Odesa: Russian Drone Attack on High-Rise

A Russian drone hit a residential building in Odesa, Ukraine, killing two and wounding at least 14, including three children. The attack is part of Russia's intensified air strikes amid stalled diplomatic resolutions in the ongoing conflict, now in its fourth year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 28-06-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 12:11 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A Russian drone attack on a residential high-rise in Ukraine's Black Sea city of Odesa resulted in the death of two individuals and injuries to at least 14 others, including three children, one of whom is in critical condition. The incident took place during the night, according to regional Governor Oleh Kiper.

The State Emergency Service's footage captured firefighters actively combatting flames and guiding residents down a dark stairwell of the 21-story building. This tragedy comes as Russia has increased drone and missile strikes on Ukrainian cities, targeting populated areas more frequently in recent weeks.

Despite ongoing diplomatic endeavors, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine remains unresolved, marking nearly three-and-a-half years of warfare. As international negotiations appear stalled, the human toll continues to rise, hitting civilians hard in affected regions.

