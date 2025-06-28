Demanding Change: A Global Call for Economic Justice at the UN Conference

A wave of demand for economic reform is sweeping the globe as over 1100 civil society organizations converge at the UN's Financing for Development Conference in Seville, Spain. Endorsing a statement titled 'We Stand with Billions, Not Billionaires,' these organizations call for urgent changes to the prevailing economic system that they say enriches a select few.

Their demands include debt cancellation, fair taxation of the super-rich and corporations, and robust investment in public services. The coalition is a diverse mix of international non-profits and local organizations, primarily from the Global South, who stand united against rising inequality.

The conference unfolds amidst a worsening debt crisis that sees nations paying exorbitant sums to wealthy creditors, detracting from essential public services. The stakes are high, as leaders gather to seek reforms that prioritize equity over profit, at a time when economic justice could bring solutions to poverty, inequality, and climate challenges.