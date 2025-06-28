Left Menu

Dr. Ambedkar's Vision: One Constitution for a United India

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai emphasized the significance of Dr. B R Ambedkar's vision for a unified national constitution. During an event inaugurating the Constitution Preamble Park, he cited this vision while discussing the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the abrogation of Article 370. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also celebrated Dr. Ambedkar’s contributions to the country's unity and democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 28-06-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 15:30 IST
Dr. Ambedkar's Vision: One Constitution for a United India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During a significant event at the Constitution Preamble Park, Chief Justice of India B R Gavai highlighted Dr. B R Ambedkar's foresight for a unified national constitution. This vision was cited in the context of the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the abrogation of Article 370.

Gavai, who was among the five-judge Constitution bench, reiterated Dr. Ambedkar's stance against a separate state constitution, emphasizing national unity. He also addressed federalism concerns, noting that despite challenges, India has remained united.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari lauded Dr. Ambedkar's contributions, remarking on the Constitution's clarity regarding the roles of democracy's four pillars. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized broadening Preamble awareness among students.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025