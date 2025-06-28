Dr. Ambedkar's Vision: One Constitution for a United India
Chief Justice of India B R Gavai emphasized the significance of Dr. B R Ambedkar's vision for a unified national constitution. During an event inaugurating the Constitution Preamble Park, he cited this vision while discussing the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the abrogation of Article 370. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also celebrated Dr. Ambedkar’s contributions to the country's unity and democracy.
Gavai, who was among the five-judge Constitution bench, reiterated Dr. Ambedkar's stance against a separate state constitution, emphasizing national unity. He also addressed federalism concerns, noting that despite challenges, India has remained united.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari lauded Dr. Ambedkar's contributions, remarking on the Constitution's clarity regarding the roles of democracy's four pillars. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized broadening Preamble awareness among students.