Dr. Ambedkar's Vision: One Constitution for a United India

During a significant event at the Constitution Preamble Park, Chief Justice of India B R Gavai highlighted Dr. B R Ambedkar's foresight for a unified national constitution. This vision was cited in the context of the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the abrogation of Article 370.

Gavai, who was among the five-judge Constitution bench, reiterated Dr. Ambedkar's stance against a separate state constitution, emphasizing national unity. He also addressed federalism concerns, noting that despite challenges, India has remained united.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari lauded Dr. Ambedkar's contributions, remarking on the Constitution's clarity regarding the roles of democracy's four pillars. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized broadening Preamble awareness among students.